Is dark matter a myth? Physicist proposes radical new theory Technology Oct 09, 2025

For ages, scientists have said that most of the universe is made up of mysterious dark matter and dark energy.

But physicist Rajendra Gupta thinks we've got it wrong—he says these aren't invisible substances at all, but just the result of fundamental forces slowly weakening as the universe gets older.

If he's right, this could totally shift how we think about why galaxies spin and why the universe keeps expanding.