Is dark matter a myth? Physicist proposes radical new theory
For ages, scientists have said that most of the universe is made up of mysterious dark matter and dark energy.
But physicist Rajendra Gupta thinks we've got it wrong—he says these aren't invisible substances at all, but just the result of fundamental forces slowly weakening as the universe gets older.
If he's right, this could totally shift how we think about why galaxies spin and why the universe keeps expanding.
A single changing parameter
Gupta's idea centers on a single changing parameter, a, which helps explain both galaxy rotations and the universe's accelerating expansion—without needing dark matter.
His model shows that when visible matter thins out in space, gravity seems to get stronger, which could be why stars at galaxy edges move faster than expected.
A much older universe
Gupta also says his theory means the universe is much older than we thought. That extra time helps explain how galaxies formed so quickly after the Big Bang—no need for any exotic ingredients.
While many scientists are skeptical and want more proof, Gupta's work invites everyone to question what we really know about our universe.