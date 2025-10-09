Samsung's new Experience Stores let you try out Galaxy devices
Samsung is bringing three new Experience Stores to the US by the end of the year, landing at Queens, New York, Mall of America (MN), and Los Cerritos Center (CA).
The goal? Make it easier for everyone to try out Galaxy gadgets and home appliances in person.
What to expect at these stores
These stores are all about hands-on experiences. You can test-drive the newest phones, tablets, and Samsung's ecosystem of products, check out AI demos, and explore a huge lineup of appliances in the "Endless Aisle."
Need a quick fix? Samsung Care will handle things like broken screens or battery swaps right there.
Special deals available until November 9
To kick things off, Samsung's offering special deals at Queens and Mall of America until November 9—think boosted trade-in values (up to $800 with eligible devices) and Galaxy Buds3 for $99.99.
It's a solid win if you're looking to upgrade or just want to see what's new.