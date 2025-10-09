Apple will require parental consent for under-18s in Texas

Starting January 1, 2026, Apple will roll out stricter age verification for anyone creating a new Apple account in Texas. If you're under 18, you'll need to join a Family Sharing group so a parent or guardian can approve every app download and in-app purchase.

Updates to the Declared Age Range API Apple's updating its Declared Age Range API and giving developers tools to ask for fresh parental consent after big app updates.

So if an app changes in a major way, your parent might have to approve it again.

The law requires app stores to sort users by age It's all because of Texas Senate Bill 2420, signed in May 2025.

The law says app stores must check users' ages and sort everyone into four groups: under 13, 13-15, 16-17, or 18+.

Parental consent is now required for any app interaction involving minors.