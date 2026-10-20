Apple won't let customers buy more than 2 new iPhones
What's the story
Apple has introduced a new restriction on its official website in India and other regions, limiting the purchase of certain iPhone models. The tech giant is now allowing customers to buy only two units of the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. This limit was earlier seen in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong but has now been extended to India as well.
Verification
Purchase limit confirmed on Apple India website
The purchase limit was confirmed when we tried to order more than two units of the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
The Apple India website displayed a message saying that only two units could be bought by a single customer.
This restriction also applies to the previous-generation model, the iPhone 17.
Global trend
Similar restriction observed on Apple's US online store
The purchase limit isn't just restricted to India. Users on Reddit have reported seeing the same restriction on Apple's US online store.
The message displayed read, "A maximum of 2 iPhone can be purchased per customer. Please adjust the total quantity of iPhone Duo in your order before checking out."
This indicates that the purchase limit applies to these specific models.