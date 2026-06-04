Apple WWDC 2026 starts June 8: What to expect

Apple 's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to take place on June 8. The event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and will run until June 12. This year, the tech giant is expected to unveil major updates for its software ecosystem including iOS, Siri, and Apple Intelligence. The company has already teased a new tagline for WWDC 2026—"All Systems Glow."

Software enhancements Major updates to operating systems and Siri Apple is likely to unveil the next iterations of its operating systems, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27. The company has also hinted at a major update for Siri with improved personal context awareness and deeper app integration. A new chatbot-powered version of Siri is also in the works, which would make it more like ChatGPT or Google Gemini.

AI integration iOS 27 may come with AI-powered features iOS 27 is expected to come with a number of AI-powered features across Apple's apps. These could include a dedicated Siri-powered Visual Intelligence section in the Camera app, AI-based editing tools in the Photos app, and the ability to scan physical passes and convert them into digital versions within the Wallet app. The update may also focus on performance, stability, and overall system quality.

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Siri upgrade Siri likely to get a major redesign The latest design is likely to be extended to Siri, with a new 'Search or Ask' experience and integration with Dynamic Island. The upgraded voice assistant will be able to see what's on screen, understand user context more effectively, and perform more actions within and between apps. This would make it one of the standout features of iOS 27.

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