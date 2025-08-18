Next Article
Apple's 1st sub-$999 MacBook to use iPhone chip
Apple plans to release a more affordable MacBook, and this time it's powered by the same A18 Pro chip found in the iPhone 16 Pro—not the usual M-series chips.
The move targets markets like India, with production reportedly starting next month.
Fun colors and a slightly smaller display
Priced at $699 (or $599 for students), it's Apple's first laptop under $999.
Expect a slightly smaller 12.9-inch display and fun color options like blue, pink, silver, and yellow—a throwback to the old-school iBook G3 vibes.
While it won't match the power of an M4 MacBook Air, Apple hopes this model will appeal to students and folks looking for a budget-friendly option as demand for new laptops grows after Windows 10 support ends.