Apple's 1st sub-$999 MacBook to use iPhone chip

Fun colors and a slightly smaller display

Priced at $699 (or $599 for students), it's Apple's first laptop under $999.

Expect a slightly smaller 12.9-inch display and fun color options like blue, pink, silver, and yellow—a throwback to the old-school iBook G3 vibes.

While it won't match the power of an M4 MacBook Air, Apple hopes this model will appeal to students and folks looking for a budget-friendly option as demand for new laptops grows after Windows 10 support ends.