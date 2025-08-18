Louisiana sues Roblox, says it fails to protect kids

Roblox defends itself, lists safety features

The suit accuses Roblox of putting profits over child safety, pointing to cases where adults used tech like voice changers to pose as kids.

While Louisiana officials say these gaps have led to real harm, Roblox insists it's committed to user safety.

The company highlights features like blocking personal info sharing, restricting images, monitored chats, selfie age checks for teens, and AI that flags suspicious behavior—reporting 1,200 cases in the first half of 2025.

They're also testing ID checks and limiting some areas to verified older users as they face more legal pressure.