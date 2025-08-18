Louisiana sues Roblox, says it fails to protect kids
Louisiana has taken Roblox to court, claiming the gaming platform isn't doing enough to keep kids safe from online predators.
Filed by Attorney General Liz Murrill on August 14, 2025, the lawsuit says weak safety measures on Roblox have let adults exploit and traffic minors.
The state wants damages and a court order to force better protections.
Roblox defends itself, lists safety features
The suit accuses Roblox of putting profits over child safety, pointing to cases where adults used tech like voice changers to pose as kids.
While Louisiana officials say these gaps have led to real harm, Roblox insists it's committed to user safety.
The company highlights features like blocking personal info sharing, restricting images, monitored chats, selfie age checks for teens, and AI that flags suspicious behavior—reporting 1,200 cases in the first half of 2025.
They're also testing ID checks and limiting some areas to verified older users as they face more legal pressure.