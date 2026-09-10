Apple's A20 Pro in iPhone 18 doubles smartphone AI power
Technology
Apple just dropped its A20 Pro chip with the new iPhone 18 lineup, and it's a serious leap for smartphone AI.
The two 16-core Neural Engines mean twice the AI power compared to last year's A19 Pro, making everything from apps to photos smarter and faster.
A20 Pro offers 40% graphics boost
Built on a cutting-edge 2-nanometer process, the A20 Pro brings a 40% graphics boost and up to 50% more memory bandwidth over previous models.
It also powers the foldable screens on the new iPhone Duo, keeping things smooth even during heavy multitasking or intense AI features.