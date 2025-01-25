iPhone 17 series won't feature a smaller Dynamic Island
Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the upcoming iPhone 17 models will not sport a smaller Dynamic Island.
The information contradicts previous speculations about potential design changes for the new models.
Kuo said on social media that he expects the size of the Dynamic Island to remain "largely unchanged" across all variants of the iPhone 17 series.
Design speculation
Contradicting previous speculations
The revelation by Kuo contradicts earlier predictions made by analyst Jeff Pu.
Pu had suggested that Apple would incorporate a "metalens" for Face ID on the iPhone 17 Pro, resulting in a significantly reduced Dynamic Island.
However, Kuo's statement indicates that this may not be the case after all.
The Dynamic Island was first introduced with the 2022 iPhone models and has seen minimal alterations since inception.
預期2H25 iPhone 17系列的動態島大小幾乎沒什改變— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 24, 2025
I expect the Dynamic Island size to remain largely unchanged across the 2H25 iPhone 17 series
Rumors
Persistent rumors
Despite Kuo's revelation, rumors continue to swirl that Apple plans to eventually make a smaller cutout to offer more screen real estate. However, it is still unclear when the hardware change will be introduced.
While the iPhone 17 models may not get a new look for the Dynamic Island, other design changes are coming for Apple's upcoming releases.
Upcoming changes
Upcoming design changes in iPhone 17 series
Apple is also planning to launch a super slim "iPhone 17 Air" with the company's first major redesign in years.
Both iPhone 17 Air and Pro models are said to be getting a redesigned horizontal camera setup.
These expected changes suggest that while the Dynamic Island might stay the same, other major design changes are in store.