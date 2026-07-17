Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max rumored with variable aperture camera
Technology
Apple's next big thing, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is rumored to drop in September 2026 with a major camera upgrade.
The main lens will use Sony's IMX905 sensor and a smart variable aperture system, so your night shots and portraits should look sharper and more vibrant, no extra effort needed.
Other iPhone 18 cameras retain sensors
Most of the other cameras are reportedly sticking with their current sensors: telephoto (IMX973), ultrawide (IMX972), LiDAR (IMX591), and front-facing (IMX914).
Apple's steady 3-axis optical stabilization tech isn't changing either, meaning your photos and videos will stay smooth.
Separate reports indicate the launch is on September 9, 2026, if you're eyeing this new release.