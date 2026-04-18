Apple's iPhone 18 Pro: rumored Dark Cherry, smaller Dynamic Island

iPhone 18 Pro: A20-Pro, battery, camera

The iPhone 18 Pro gets a big power boost with the new A20 Pro chip built on TSMC's advanced 2-nanometer technology, promising better speed and efficiency.

Expect improved 5G thanks to the Apple C2 modem and a bigger battery (up to 5,200mAh) on the Pro Max.

Camera fans can look forward to upgrades like variable aperture on the main lens and possibly an enhanced front camera.

And if you're into foldables, keep an eye out: Apple's rumored iPhone Ultra could arrive in September 2026.