Apple's iPhone 18 Pro: rumored Dark Cherry, smaller Dynamic Island
Apple is shaking things up by launching the iPhone 18 Pro.
This year, you'll see a rumored new Dark Cherry color (bye, Cosmic Orange), plus options like Light Blue, dark gray, and silver, though these finishes could still change before mass production.
The design keeps its classic feel but is expected to feature a smaller Dynamic Island for more screen space.
iPhone 18 Pro: A20-Pro, battery, camera
The iPhone 18 Pro gets a big power boost with the new A20 Pro chip built on TSMC's advanced 2-nanometer technology, promising better speed and efficiency.
Expect improved 5G thanks to the Apple C2 modem and a bigger battery (up to 5,200mAh) on the Pro Max.
Camera fans can look forward to upgrades like variable aperture on the main lens and possibly an enhanced front camera.
And if you're into foldables, keep an eye out: Apple's rumored iPhone Ultra could arrive in September 2026.