Apple's iPhone Air, Watch Ultra 3 likely to debut

What to expect from the upcoming devices

The iPhone Air is rumored to feature a roomy 6.6-inch display and could be the first with Apple's own modem.

Pro models may get a camera boost (48MP rear, 24MP front), more power with the A19 Pro chip and up to 12GB RAM, plus fresh color options like navy blue and orange.

On the wearable side: Watch Ultra 3 might support satellite texting and bigger screens, while AirPods Pro 3 could add heart rate tracking thanks to a new H3 chip in a redesigned case.