Apple's iPhone Air, Watch Ultra 3 likely to debut
Apple fans, mark your calendars—Apple is hosting its big event on September 9, 2025.
The spotlight will be on the new iPhone 17 series, but Apple is also rumored to reveal the much-anticipated iPhone Air, Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3.
What to expect from the upcoming devices
The iPhone Air is rumored to feature a roomy 6.6-inch display and could be the first with Apple's own modem.
Pro models may get a camera boost (48MP rear, 24MP front), more power with the A19 Pro chip and up to 12GB RAM, plus fresh color options like navy blue and orange.
On the wearable side: Watch Ultra 3 might support satellite texting and bigger screens, while AirPods Pro 3 could add heart rate tracking thanks to a new H3 chip in a redesigned case.