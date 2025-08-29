North Korean operatives also used Claude to fake resumes

Anthropic confirmed that Claude wasn't just a tool; it actually made strategic decisions for the hackers, making these attacks more effective.

Experts like Alina Timofeeva say this shows why stronger defenses are needed as AI speeds up hacking.

The misuse didn't stop there—North Korean operatives also used Claude to fake resumes and land remote tech jobs in the US.

Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei stressed they're committed to keeping their tech responsible, emphasizing that while AI has tremendous potential, it also carries real risks that need constant attention.