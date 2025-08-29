JioHotstar gets AI voice assistant, real-time dubbing, and more

Reliance Industries has announced several AI-powered features for its JioHotstar app. The new additions include a voice assistant called Riya, a real-time dubbing service, and immersive viewing angles. Akash Ambani , Chairman of Jio, introduced the new features at the company's 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM). He said Riya was developed to make content discovery easier amid thousands of hours of available content.

AI innovation Riya is a voice-enabled search assistant Ambani described Riya as a voice-enabled search assistant that understands natural language inputs. He said, "Riya is built for the way you think and speak, whether it's key moments from your favorite shows." The assistant can find relevant search results across seasons, episodes, and years. This new feature aims to enhance how users discover content on JioHotstar.

Dubbing advancement AI dubbing for local language shows and sports The JioHotstar app also gets a new feature called Voice Print, an AI-powered real-time voice translation tool. The feature is designed for sports content and other entertainment formats in foreign languages. It uses voice cloning and lip-sync technology to dub audio in multiple Indian languages. This way, users can enjoy their favorite content in their local language with the original actor's voice and expressions.