Apple's macOS Tahoe brings 'Liquid glass' design—top features
Apple just rolled out the public beta of macOS Tahoe, showing off a fresh "Liquid Glass" design.
Think translucent menus, real-time reflections, and smooth blur effects across your Dock and app icons.
You can now tweak widget layouts and folder colors to make your Mac feel more like yours—while still keeping classic features like the Menu Bar and Control Center.
What else is new?
Safari gets a facelift with easier-to-use tabs and a smarter sidebar.
Spotlight search is way more useful—you can set timers or jot down notes right from the search bar.
Plus, the Phone app finally works natively on Mac for Wi-Fi Calling and Call Screening, even if your iPhone's not around.
For gamers, there is a new Apple Games app
Gamers get some love too: there's a new Apple Games app, Game Overlay tools, and Metal 4 support for sharper graphics with frame interpolation tech.
The fancy Liquid Glass effects run smoothly thanks to Apple Silicon chips (M1 or newer), so you'll need recent hardware to get all the visual upgrades.