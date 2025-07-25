Apple's macOS Tahoe brings 'Liquid glass' design—top features Technology Jul 25, 2025

Apple just rolled out the public beta of macOS Tahoe, showing off a fresh "Liquid Glass" design.

Think translucent menus, real-time reflections, and smooth blur effects across your Dock and app icons.

You can now tweak widget layouts and folder colors to make your Mac feel more like yours—while still keeping classic features like the Menu Bar and Control Center.