Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched in India: Check specs

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Z Fold 7, its thinnest and lightest foldable yet, now available across major online and offline stores in India. This one's all about big screens, top-tier cameras, and serious power.

Two big screens for all your multitasking needs You get an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with super-bright visuals (up to 2,600 nits) and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The cover screen is a handy 6.5-inch—great for quick tasks without unfolding.

Weighs just 215g, packs Snapdragon 8 Elite chip At just 215g, it's lighter than Samsung's own S25 Ultra and folds down to a sleek profile.

Inside is the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16GB RAM, and up to a massive 1TB storage—all running on Android 16 with Samsung's new One UI.

Massive camera system and a solid battery On the back: a sharp triple camera setup with a huge 200MP main sensor, plus ultrawide and telephoto lenses.

Both the main and cover screens have their own selfie cams (10MP each).

The battery is solid at 4,400mAh with fast charging—wired or wireless.