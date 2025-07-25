EU approves GSK's Blenrep for multiple myeloma Technology Jul 25, 2025

Big news in cancer treatment: The EU has approved GSK's Blenrep for people with relapsed or treatment-resistant multiple myeloma, a stubborn type of blood cancer.

This comes after strong trial results showing patients lived longer when Blenrep was added to standard therapy.

The US is still reviewing it because of some eye side effects, but Europe's decision is a big step.