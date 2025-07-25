Next Article
EU approves GSK's Blenrep for multiple myeloma
Big news in cancer treatment: The EU has approved GSK's Blenrep for people with relapsed or treatment-resistant multiple myeloma, a stubborn type of blood cancer.
This comes after strong trial results showing patients lived longer when Blenrep was added to standard therapy.
The US is still reviewing it because of some eye side effects, but Europe's decision is a big step.
Blenrep's targeted approach and global approvals
Unlike old-school chemo, Blenrep targets cancer cells more precisely and leaves healthy cells mostly alone.
This is its sixth major approval worldwide.
With multiple myeloma being one of the most common blood cancers globally, this move could help a lot of people—and shows GSK is serious about tackling tough health challenges.