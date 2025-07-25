Next Article
Microsoft lets you lock your Windows PC from Android
Microsoft just rolled out a handy update for its Link to Windows app—you can now lock your Windows PC remotely using your Android.
It's a simple way to keep your files safe if you step away, and gives you more control over your device's security, especially when life gets busy.
More features added in the latest update
The update also lets you check your PC's battery level and Wi-Fi status right from your phone.
Plus, setup is easier than ever, so staying connected (and protected) between devices feels pretty effortless.