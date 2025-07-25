IRCTC deletes 2.5 crore user accounts linked to fake bookings

IRCTC has deleted over 25 million user accounts linked to shady train ticket bookings, aiming to keep things fair for regular travelers. This major cleanup comes after fake accounts were caught bulk-booking Tatkal tickets and reselling them at higher prices.

How scalpers operated From January to May 2024, agents used throwaway emails to create fake IDs and grab loads of tickets using bots.

IRCTC responded by not only deactivating these accounts but also putting 20 lakh more under review and blocking thousands of sketchy email domains.

Measures IRCTC has taken To keep scalpers out, IRCTC rolled out AI tools that spot bots and block suspicious bookings.

Starting July 2025, you'll need Aadhaar-based OTP verification for Tatkal tickets, and agents can't book in the first half hour—so genuine users get a fair shot.