Apple's rugged Watch Ultra 2 is at all-time low

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 just got a major price cut—now $649.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, down from $799. This is the lowest it's ever been, making it a solid chance to grab Apple's most rugged smartwatch for less.

The watch has a bright display and offers fast performance With its 49mm titanium case and sapphire crystal, the Ultra 2 is built to handle rough days.

The Retina display hits up to 3,000 nits for easy viewing outdoors.

Powered by the S9 chip, you get fast performance, on-device Siri, and handy double-tap gestures.

Battery life? Up to 36 hours (or stretch it to 72 in low-power mode).

It can track your heart rate, sleep, and more From ECGs and blood oxygen tracking to sleep apnea detection, fall/crash alerts, heart rate notifications, and advanced workout tracking—the Ultra 2 covers your health basics (and then some).