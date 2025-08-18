Apple's rugged Watch Ultra 2 is at all-time low
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 just got a major price cut—now $649.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, down from $799.
This is the lowest it's ever been, making it a solid chance to grab Apple's most rugged smartwatch for less.
The watch has a bright display and offers fast performance
With its 49mm titanium case and sapphire crystal, the Ultra 2 is built to handle rough days.
The Retina display hits up to 3,000 nits for easy viewing outdoors.
Powered by the S9 chip, you get fast performance, on-device Siri, and handy double-tap gestures.
Battery life? Up to 36 hours (or stretch it to 72 in low-power mode).
It can track your heart rate, sleep, and more
From ECGs and blood oxygen tracking to sleep apnea detection, fall/crash alerts, heart rate notifications, and advanced workout tracking—the Ultra 2 covers your health basics (and then some).
Should you buy it now or wait?
Even with newer models like the Series 10 out (and an Ultra 3 rumored later this year), the Ultra 2's durability and battery life keep it competitive—especially at this new price point if you want premium features without waiting for the next release.