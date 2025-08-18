Paradigm raises $5 million to build AI-powered spreadsheets
Paradigm just scored $5 million in seed funding, led by General Catalyst, bringing its total raised to $7 million.
The cash will help speed up development of its AI-powered spreadsheet platform and grow its user base.
Paradigm's spreadsheets are packed with over 5,000 AI agents that can pull in and fill data right at the cell or column level.
You can switch between top AI models like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Gemini—so you get the best balance of cost and smart results for your needs.
Built for consultants, sales pros, and finance teams, Paradigm already counts EY, Etched (an AI chip startup), and Cognition (an AI coding firm) as early adopters.
Founded by Anna Monaco—who rolled out a closed beta in late 2024—Paradigm is pitched as an "AI workflow tool in spreadsheet format," aiming to go way beyond what traditional spreadsheets can do.