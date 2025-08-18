Patients increasingly trust AI medical advice over doctors: Study Technology Aug 18, 2025

A recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that in a controlled experiment, participants often trusted AI-generated medical advice over doctors—even when the AI gets things wrong.

With a shortage of healthcare professionals, more patients are turning to tools like OpenAI's GPT-3 for answers.

In tests with 300 participants, most couldn't tell if advice came from a doctor or an AI, and often rated the AI's responses as more trustworthy.