Patients increasingly trust AI medical advice over doctors: Study
A recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that in a controlled experiment, participants often trusted AI-generated medical advice over doctors—even when the AI gets things wrong.
With a shortage of healthcare professionals, more patients are turning to tools like OpenAI's GPT-3 for answers.
In tests with 300 participants, most couldn't tell if advice came from a doctor or an AI, and often rated the AI's responses as more trustworthy.
Misplaced confidence in inaccurate advice could lead to real harm
This growing trust in AI can be risky—misplaced confidence in inaccurate advice could lead to real harm.
The researchers behind the study say it's important for patients to know where their info is coming from and urge healthcare systems to keep expert oversight front and center as they bring more AI into care.