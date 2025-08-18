Google's Circle to search now translates videos, GIFs in real-time
Google is working on Live Translate—a new feature in development that aims to let you translate videos, GIFs, and web pages in real time.
It is being developed as part of Circle to Search, which first launched on select Android phones in early 2024.
Until now, Circle to Search could only handle static text or help ID songs.
How to use Live Translate
You'll find Live Translate in the Circle to Search app drawer.
When turned on, it adds a rainbow animation and a floating overlay so you can pick your language or crop the screen (though cropping isn't working yet).
It uses screen recording to keep up with whatever's playing—but right now, translated text only flashes for a moment, so testing on longer videos is still limited.
AI processes everything happening on your screen
Unlike old-school tools that just snap and translate images, Live Translate is being developed to use AI to process everything happening on your screen as it happens—so conversations and media could be interpreted in real time.
This could make Circle to Search way more useful than basic translation apps for anyone who wants quick translations without pausing their scroll.