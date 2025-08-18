Google's Circle to search now translates videos, GIFs in real-time

You'll find Live Translate in the Circle to Search app drawer. When turned on, it adds a rainbow animation and a floating overlay so you can pick your language or crop the screen (though cropping isn't working yet). It uses screen recording to keep up with whatever's playing—but right now, translated text only flashes for a moment, so testing on longer videos is still limited.

AI processes everything happening on your screen

Unlike old-school tools that just snap and translate images, Live Translate is being developed to use AI to process everything happening on your screen as it happens—so conversations and media could be interpreted in real time.

This could make Circle to Search way more useful than basic translation apps for anyone who wants quick translations without pausing their scroll.