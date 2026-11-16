Fan fiction site AO3 back online after 2-week outage
What's the story
The popular fan fiction platform, Archive of Our Own (AO3), is back online after a two-week hiatus. The site went down due to a security incident, with the Organization for Transformative Works (OTW) estimating a downtime of two to four weeks. However, some features remain temporarily disabled as a compromise to restore the site sooner than initially expected.
Feature restrictions
Some features still disabled
The OTW has confirmed that certain features like icons and external work importing are currently disabled. Users can only download works in HTML format for now.
However, the organization has assured users that these features will be restored, and no icons have been deleted.
To manage traffic on the site, OTW has implemented an "intentional measure," which may cause delays in loading times but can be refreshed to continue browsing.
Data preservation
No user data deleted during the downtime
Despite the extended outage, OTW has confirmed that no user data was deleted during this period. This includes works, bookmarks, kudos, and other content created by users.
The organization also paused AO3's draft deletion feature to prevent any drafts from being lost during the downtime.
However, users are advised to check their drafts as this feature will resume on November 29 and delete drafts older than 30 days.
Security measures
What exactly happened to AO3?
While the exact cause of the security incident remains unclear, OTW has confirmed it was a "security incident" and will not be sharing specifics about what mitigating changes are being made at this time.
The organization has partnered with a security firm to review the incident and analyze the site in order to prevent future occurrences.
User precautions
Users advised to change passwords
While OTW has "no reason to believe that the user database was compromised," it cannot rule out this possibility.
Therefore, users are recommended to change their passwords, update their linked emails, and change passwords of any other sites that share a password with AO3 accounts.
This precautionary measure is being taken to ensure the security of user accounts in light of the recent security incident.