Arctic icebergs drop stones and sediment creating new seafloor habitats

Alfred Wegener Institute documents sediment-rich icebergs

A research team from Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute noticed more sediment-rich icebergs during a 2021 expedition between Greenland and Svalbard.

Data show this has ramped up since the early 2000s as glaciers melt faster in Greenland and Russia.

While these new habitats sound cool, scientists say they could shake up local ecosystems by sparking competition among species, all thanks to climate change reaching places we rarely see.