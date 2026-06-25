Are today's earthquakes in California, Venezuela, and Japan linked?

Japan's tremor

Japan rocked by major quake hours after twin shocks

Hours after Venezuela's twin shocks, Japan was rocked by a major earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale at around 3:30pm PT. The timing of these events has led some to wonder if they were all part of a rare global seismic event. However, experts have clarified that while such events can occur independently around the world, they are not directly linked to each other.