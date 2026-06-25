Are today's earthquakes in California, Venezuela, and Japan linked?
What's the story
On June 25, 2026, the world witnessed a rare seismic event as three different regions—the US, Venezuela, and Japan—were rocked by powerful earthquakes within hours of each other. The unusual sequence began with a magnitude 5.6 quake in California at around 8:10am PT. Hours later, Venezuela was hit by two back-to-back quakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, respectively, at about 3:04pm PT and again just a minute later.
Japan's tremor
Japan rocked by major quake hours after twin shocks
Hours after Venezuela's twin shocks, Japan was rocked by a major earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale at around 3:30pm PT. The timing of these events has led some to wonder if they were all part of a rare global seismic event. However, experts have clarified that while such events can occur independently around the world, they are not directly linked to each other.
Seismic frequency
Earth experiences thousands of quakes daily
Earth scientists have clarified that the Earth experiences thousands of earthquakes every day, most of which are too weak to be felt. Multiple magnitude 6 and 7 quakes can happen around the world on a single day without being directly connected. What makes this particular event unusual is its timing, especially Venezuela's doublet where two powerful quakes struck less than a minute apart.
Tectonic separation
Are today's earthquakes connected? Here's what scientists say
Scientists do not believe these earthquakes are connected because California, Venezuela and Japan lie on different tectonic systems. The San Andreas Fault system influences California while Venezuela is near the Caribbean-South American plate boundary. Japan lies on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire.' These regions are separated by thousands of kilometers and different plate boundaries with no evidence suggesting one earthquake triggered another.