BGMI maker launches 'Arena Breakout' in India: How to play

MoreFun Studios, a Tencent Games subsidiary and known for its association with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has launched the closed beta test (CBT) for its tactical first-person shooter game, Arena Breakout. The game is now available on iOS and Android devices in India. MoreFun Studios claims that Arena Breakout has already amassed over 100 million downloads globally.

Joining process How to join the closed beta To join the closed beta of Arena Breakout, players need to visit an official registration link shared by MoreFun Studios. The process involves signing up with a preferred account and downloading the game for Android or iOS from a provided link. After installation and logging in, players can start playing. However, they should keep checking for updates as access might be expanded in phases.

Game mechanics Gameplay and features of 'Arena Breakout' Arena Breakout offers extraction-based gameplay where the players enter a combat zone, loot items, and extract safely. The game comes with a gunsmithing system featuring over 700 weapon attachments, and more than 10 modification slots for firearms. It also has realistic combat mechanics such as health management and ammunition tracking, an open-market system to trade the in-game items, and dynamic weather and lighting powered by Unreal technology.

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