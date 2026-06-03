Arizona State researchers find fog hosts oceanlike microbial ecosystems
It turns out, fog isn't just misty air: it's home to millions of bacteria.
Arizona State University researchers found that these tiny droplets actually host thriving microbial ecosystems, with concentrations similar to what you would find in ocean water.
Co-author Ferran Garcia-Pichel described fog as a "habitat," where bacteria like Methylobacteria munch on pollutants such as formaldehyde.
Researchers caution harvesting fog for water
Only about 1% of fog droplets contain bacteria, but a single thimbleful can hold up to 10 million microbes.
Lead author Thi Thuong Cao explained that these bacteria help break down airborne pollutants, which could influence the air we breathe.
The team also raised concerns about harvesting fog for drinking water: Garcia-Pichel warned this might disrupt these "our little friends in the air," so more research is needed before turning fog into tap water.