Arizona State researchers find fog hosts oceanlike microbial ecosystems

Researchers caution harvesting fog for water

Only about 1% of fog droplets contain bacteria, but a single thimbleful can hold up to 10 million microbes.

Lead author Thi Thuong Cao explained that these bacteria help break down airborne pollutants, which could influence the air we breathe.

The team also raised concerns about harvesting fog for drinking water: Garcia-Pichel warned this might disrupt these "our little friends in the air," so more research is needed before turning fog into tap water.