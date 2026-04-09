Artemis 2 sets farthest distance, asks to name crater Carroll
Technology
NASA's Artemis 2 astronauts just broke the record for the farthest humans have traveled from Earth.
While flying around the moon, the crew (Reid Wiseman, Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch) asked permission to call a lunar crater after Wiseman's late wife, Carroll.
The heartfelt moment was shared with Mission Control and showed just how close the team has become.
Proposed 'Integrity' crater, splashdown April 10
The crew flew by the moon's far side and caught a total solar eclipse along the way. They also suggested naming another crater "Integrity" after their spacecraft.
Both names still need official approval.
Artemis 2 wraps up soon with a Pacific splashdown on April 10, marking another big step toward getting humans back to the moon!