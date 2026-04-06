Artemis crew to face 40-minute blackout behind Moon: Here's why

The Artemis II astronauts are set to witness a unique moment of solitude as they pass behind the Moon . At around 11:47pm BST today, the lunar body will block radio and laser signals that facilitate communication between the spacecraft and Earth. This will leave the four-member crew alone in space for some 40 minutes, with only their thoughts for company.

Astronaut's wish Let's pray, hope, send good thoughts: Victor Glover Artemis pilot Victor Glover has expressed hope that the world will use this time of isolation to come together. "When we're behind the Moon, out of contact with everybody, let's take that as an opportunity," he told BBC News before the mission. "Let's pray, hope, send your good thoughts and feelings that we get back in contact with the crew."

Historical parallel Apollo astronauts also experienced communication blackout The isolation due to communication blackout was also felt by Apollo astronauts during their Moon missions over 50 years ago. Apollo 11's Michael Collins, who orbited the Moon while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made history on its surface in 1969, lost contact with them and mission control for 48 minutes as his craft passed behind the far side.

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Solitude's tranquility Collins described feeling 'truly alone' In his 1974 memoir Carrying the Fire, Collins described feeling "truly alone" and "isolated from any known life," but not scared or lonely. He later revealed that the radio silence brought a sense of peace and tranquility, providing a break from constant communication with mission control.

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Ground control anxiety Cosby nervous but excited for the blackout The communication blackout will be a tense time for those tasked with keeping in touch with the spacecraft. Matt Cosby, Goonhilly's chief technology officer, said they would get "slightly nervous" as it goes behind the Moon but would be "very excited when we see it again." He added this was their first time tracking a spacecraft with humans on board.