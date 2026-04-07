Artemis crew names lunar crater 'Carroll' after commander's late wife

The naming of the crater was an emotional moment for the Artemis II crew. As Hansen announced the name, Wiseman and his fellow astronauts were visibly moved, sharing a silent embrace in zero gravity. The crew also named another crater "Integrity," after their spacecraft's name. These tributes were not just personal tokens but also a way to honor their mission's spirit and legacy.

To commemorate the Artemis II mission, the astronauts announced their suggestion to rename certain features on the Moon to honor the Orion spacecraft, named Integrity, as well as commander Reid Wiseman's late wife, Carroll. pic.twitter.com/ejfhnItDo8

Milestone achievement

Artemis II crew are on historic lunar flyby

The Artemis II crew also made history by becoming the first humans to travel the farthest from Earth. They are also exploring parts of the Moon that have never been seen with the naked eye before, as part of NASA's historic lunar flyby. "We most importantly choose this moment to challenge this generation and the next, to make sure this record is not long-lived," Hansen said, emphasizing their mission's significance.