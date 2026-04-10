Artemis II astronauts beat Apollo 13 distance record, splashdown imminent
NASA's Artemis II astronauts are wrapping up a historic trip, with their Pacific Ocean splashdown just days away. They've set a new record for the farther humans have ever traveled from Earth, beating Apollo 13.
The crew, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman (commander), and Jeremy Hansen (the first Canadian to go to the Moon), have spent 10 days exploring deep space together.
Astronauts describe re-entry and bonding
As they prepare to return, the team is soaking in what they've accomplished.
Wiseman called it needing to process the experience, journaling, and the mission being a true gift, while Glover said re-entering Earth's atmosphere feels riding a fireball through the atmosphere is profound as well.
Hansen described seeing the lunar far side as he just had never even imagined, and Koch compared their bond to family.
Along the way, they captured photos and shared moments that made this mission truly special.