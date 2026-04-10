Artemis II astronauts beat Apollo 13 distance record, splashdown imminent

Astronauts describe re-entry and bonding

As they prepare to return, the team is soaking in what they've accomplished.

Wiseman called it needing to process the experience, journaling, and the mission being a true gift, while Glover said re-entering Earth's atmosphere feels riding a fireball through the atmosphere is profound as well.

Hansen described seeing the lunar far side as he just had never even imagined, and Koch compared their bond to family.

Along the way, they captured photos and shared moments that made this mission truly special.