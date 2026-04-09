Artemis II crew returns April 10 after record Moon flight
The Artemis II crew is coming home this Friday, April 10, 2026, with Orion landing near San Diego at 8pm EST.
This mission took astronauts farther from Earth than ever before, and Victor Glover says he is excited to share what they saw, especially the rarely seen far side of the Moon.
Orion surpasses Apollo 13 distance record
On April 6, 2026, Orion beat Apollo 13's distance record and gave the world new views of the Moon's geology.
The team spent a quiet moment during a blackout, sharing maple cookies.
Commander Reid Wiseman's team named a lunar crater after his late wife, Carroll, a touching tribute.
Christina Koch shared how close-knit the crew became during this adventure.
Orion landing will test heat shield
The upcoming landing will test Orion's heat shield and recovery systems, key steps for future deep-space travel.
Everything learned here helps set up bigger missions to the Moon and beyond, with the crew's stories adding to our understanding of space exploration.