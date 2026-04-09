Artemis II sets distance record, heat shield critical for reentry Technology Apr 09, 2026

NASA's Artemis II mission just set a new distance record, cruising 400170km from earth, beating Apollo 13. Now, the big focus is on getting the crew home safely.

The Orion spacecraft will hit earth's atmosphere at nearly 40250km/h and face temperatures close to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Jared Isaacman says there's no backup if the heat shield fails: There's no plan B there. That is the thermal protection system. The heat shield has to work.