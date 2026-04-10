The splashdown will happen at around 8:07pm EDT

Artemis II splashdown today: When and where to watch live

By Mudit Dube 12:14 pm Apr 10, 202612:14 pm

What's the story

NASA's Artemis II mission is set to return to Earth on April 10. The Orion spacecraft will splash down in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego at around 8:07pm EDT (April 11, 5:37am IST). The crew spent hours observing and recording details of the Moon during their historic 10-day journey. The live stream will start around 4:00 AM IST. You can watch the event on NASA's official website, NASA+, YouTube, Amazon Prime, as well as Netflix.