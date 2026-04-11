Artemis II splashdown: How NASA fixed Orion's heat shield issue

The final 13 minutes of NASA 's historic 10-day Moon mission, Artemis II, were crucial for the four astronauts on board. The return to Earth was a test of the Orion spacecraft's heat shield. "It's 13 minutes of things that have to go right," said Artemis II flight director Jeff Radigan at a news briefing on Thursday.

Heat shield failure NASA reworked Artemis II's descent trajectory to protect crew Before leaving Kennedy Space Center on April 1, NASA was aware of a problem with the Orion spacecraft, dubbed Integrity by its crew. During its 2022 test flight, Orion experienced unexpected heating and stress during re-entry. Over 100 cracks and chips were found on the heat shield after re-entry, prompting engineers to change Artemis II's descent trajectory to minimize heating and protect both capsule and crew.

Successful re-entry Orion survived extreme re-entry forces from lunar-return trajectory The crew's return marked a major milestone for the Lockheed Martin-built Orion spacecraft, as it demonstrated its ability to endure extreme re-entry forces from a lunar-return trajectory. This came after a nerve-wracking 13-minute fiery descent through Earth's atmosphere that generated frictional heat, raising temperatures on the capsule's exterior to nearly 5,000°F (2,760°C).

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Communication loss Re-entry stress peak cut off radio communications with crew At the peak of re-entry stress, intense heat and air compression created a superheated plasma sheath around the capsule, cutting off radio communications with the crew for several minutes. The tension was relieved when contact was re-established and two sets of parachutes were seen deploying from the nose of the free-falling capsule. This slowed its descent to about 25km/h before Orion gently splashed down in Earth's ocean.

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