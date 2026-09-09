Ashwin Kandoi says India could pioneer bank AI agents
Technology
India could be the first country where banks use advanced AI agents to help manage your money, says Ashwin Kandoi, co-founder of Winjit.
Speaking at Global Fintech Fest 2026, he credited India's fast-growing tech scene but noted it will likely take two to three years before AI agents could independently manage parts of a customer's financial life.
Winjit works with 25 banks
India's quick embrace of new tech (think how fast everyone got on WhatsApp) shows it is ready for AI-first banking.
Winjit works with at least 25 banks across India, Africa, and the US, and 23 of these banks in India are discussing AI.
Most projects are still in early stages, though, as banks are taking their time to get security and data privacy right before going all-in with smart systems.