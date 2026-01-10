Early detection of gallbladder cancer might soon become easier

In a major breakthrough, scientists from Assam 's Tezpur University have discovered unique chemical signatures in blood that could help in the early detection of gallbladder cancer. The study highlights the identification of specific 'metabolic signatures' in blood samples as potential biomarkers for this aggressive and often undetected form of cancer. The research was led by Assistant Professor Pankaj Barah and research scholar Cinmoyee Baruah from the Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at Tezpur University.

Cancer profile Gallbladder cancer: A silent killer Gallbladder cancer is known for its silent progression, with most patients presenting at advanced stages when treatment options are limited. Although gallstones are a recognized risk factor, not all individuals with gallstones develop cancer. A big proportion of patients are diagnosed without any history of gallstones. The incidents of such cancer in Assam is projected to rise, underscoring the urgent need for early detection strategies.

Research findings Study reveals distinct blood-based metabolic signatures The study, published in the Journal of Proteome Research, found that changes in creatinine chemical blood (metabolites) can clearly distinguish the gallbladder cancer cases with and without gallstones. "This raises the possibility of developing simple blood-based tests that could help in earlier detection," Barah said. The team analyzed blood samples from three groups: patients with gallbladder cancer without gallstones, those with both conditions, and individuals with just gallstones.

Metabolomics analysis Advanced metabolomics techniques reveal altered metabolites Using the advanced metabolomics techniques, the researchers detected hundreds of altered metabolites, 180 in gallstone-free cancer cases and 225 in gallstone-associated cases. Distinct biomarker panels with a high diagnostic accuracy were identified for each variant, many of them involving bile acids and amino acid derivatives linked to tumor progression. The research was carried out via an interdisciplinary collaboration involving surgeons, pathologists, pharmaceutical scientists, molecular biologists and computational scientists.