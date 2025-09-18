Asteroid that orbits alongside Earth discovered: What are quasi-satellites Technology Sep 18, 2025

Astronomers just spotted a new space neighbor—an asteroid called 2025 PN7—that's set to orbit alongside Earth until the year 2153.

First detected by Hawaii's Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in August and confirmed this month, it belongs to the Arjuna class, which means its path is super similar to ours, making it look like it's "hovering" nearby (but don't worry, it's not actually stuck to us).