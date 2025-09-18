Type 5 diabetes affects lean, malnourished young people: What is it

Type 5 diabetes was once called 'malnutrition-related diabetes'

Type 5 diabetes was once called "malnutrition-related diabetes" by the WHO back in 1985, but that label was dropped in 1999 after some debate.

Now, scientists like Pradnyashree Wadivkar and Felix Jebasingh are pushing for its official recognition as its own type.

Over 30 researchers met recently in Vellore to support this move—especially since countries like Bangladesh and Rwanda were cited as examples where healthcare systems are strained and type 5 diabetes is present.