Next Article
Huawei's new AI chips challenge NVIDIA, boost China's chip industry
Technology
Huawei just revealed it's rolling out fresh versions of its Ascend AI chips, signaling its progress in chipmaking.
Announced at the Huawei Connect conference in Shanghai, this move is all about competing with giants like NVIDIA and supporting the development of China's domestic semiconductor industry.
Ascend 950 series to debut in 2026
Two versions of the Ascend 950 are planned for release next year, following the earlier launch of the Ascend 910C.
By 2027 and 2028, expect even more powerful upgrades—the Ascend 960 and 970.
These new chips aim to ramp up AI computing power while cutting back on reliance on US and South Korean tech.
Plus, Huawei is rolling out Atlas supernodes that can link thousands of these chips together for some seriously fast performance.