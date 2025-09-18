Huawei's new AI chips challenge NVIDIA, boost China's chip industry

Ascend 950 series to debut in 2026

Two versions of the Ascend 950 are planned for release next year, following the earlier launch of the Ascend 910C.

By 2027 and 2028, expect even more powerful upgrades—the Ascend 960 and 970.

These new chips aim to ramp up AI computing power while cutting back on reliance on US and South Korean tech.

Plus, Huawei is rolling out Atlas supernodes that can link thousands of these chips together for some seriously fast performance.