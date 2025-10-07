Your asthma inhaler might not be good for the environment

A new study has revealed that inhalers used to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. The research, conducted by scientists from the University of California and Harvard University, found that these devices produce annual emissions equivalent to those of over half a million petrol-powered cars in the US alone. The findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Emission sources Metered-dose inhalers most damaging The study examined global warming pollution from three types of inhalers between 2014 and 2024. It found that metered-dose inhalers, which use hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) propellants to deliver medication, were the most damaging. These devices accounted for a whopping 98% of emissions over the decade. In total, US patients with commercial insurance and government programs Medicaid and Medicare produced an estimated 24.9 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent during this period.

Eco-friendly options Alternatives are available but not widely used Unlike metered-dose inhalers, dry powder and soft mist inhalers don't use propellants. The former uses a patient's breath to release medicine while the latter turns liquid into a fine spray. These alternatives are much less harmful to the environment. However, lead author William Feldman from UCLA stressed that only a small fraction of patients actually need metered-dose inhalers for their treatment.

Accessibility issues Insurance and market barriers slow adoption of alternatives Feldman noted that most patients could use dry powder or soft mist inhalers, but insurance and market barriers have slowed their adoption in the US. A dry-powder version of albuterol, the most commonly used inhaler drug, is available but isn't usually covered by insurance. Another drug, budesonide-formoterol, is widely sold in dry-powder form in Europe but isn't available in America.