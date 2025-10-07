Paytm launches AI Soundbox for small businesses: How it works

Paytm has launched the AI Soundbox, a new device aimed at helping small and medium enterprises (SMEs) manage their daily operations and payments more efficiently. The product was unveiled at the Global Fintech Festival 2025. The AI Soundbox is an upgraded version of Paytm's popular payment Soundbox series, but with a conversational AI layer that allows merchants to interact in 11 Indian languages.

Enhanced features AI assistant can answer queries related to payments, sales trends The AI assistant on the new device can answer questions about payments, sales trends, and business performance. This makes the Soundbox a "business intelligence assistant," according to Paytm. The Android-based device comes with dual screens, one for payment updates and another for easy interaction, and supports dynamic QR codes as well as tap and insert card transactions.

Business transformation Bringing AI to India's small businesses The AI Soundbox is designed to bring the power of artificial intelligence to India's vast network of small businesses, from local kirana stores to cafes and retail chains. The goal is to provide real-time insights without the need for complex software setups. Paytm's founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, said this launch marks a new era of intelligent devices for businesses in India.