iOS: WhatsApp now translates messages for you in 21 languages

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for iOS, version 25.28.74, bringing the highly-anticipated message translation feature. The capability, which is still being rolled out to users, will allow seamless translations of messages in 21 different languages directly within the app. These include Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, and Russian. The addition is aimed at enhancing user experience by enabling smooth communication across language barriers without leaving the chat interface.

Technical integration Translation relies on Apple's translation APIs The new translation feature on WhatsApp for iOS relies on Apple's official translation APIs. This means that the app doesn't need to create its own translation engine, as the necessary services are already provided by the system. The integration makes message translations faster and more reliable while ensuring complete privacy for users. They can understand and respond to conversations in different languages without leaving the app interface.

User accessibility Translations available in individual, group chats The message translation feature is available across individual chats, group chats, and channels. To use it, users can select a message and tap the "Translate" option in the context menu. This will invoke Apple's translation framework with translations appearing instantly within a new section of the chat. The design keeps conversation context intact while making multilingual communication seamless and convenient for users.

Language detection Automatic language detection and manual selection The translation framework automatically detects the language of a message, allowing users to understand foreign messages without manual input. However, it also provides flexibility for users to manually select the correct source language if automatic detection is incorrect. On the same screen, they can choose the target language for translation. Once downloaded, language packs enable instant on-device translations, ensuring quick and private message translations without an internet connection.

Privacy assurance User privacy is a priority The translation feature on WhatsApp for iOS is designed to ensure user privacy by performing all translations on-device. Users have to download Apple's language packs, which guarantees that messages are never shared with Apple, Meta, or third-parties. This way, users can test the feature's functionality even in Airplane Mode after downloading a language pack. The capability relies on Apple's native translation capabilities through the Translation API introduced in iOS 17.4.