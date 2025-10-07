Issues with Windows 11's dark mode are finally being fixed

The dark mode inconsistencies were particularly evident when trying to copy a large file on Windows 11. Even if you had dark mode enabled, the system would show a light mode dialog. This is all changing with the new update from Microsoft, which also covers move and delete dialogs among other parts of the OS.

Future plans

Dark mode in progress bars, charts

Microsoft is also working on a more "consistent dark mode experience" in progress bars and charts views, confirmation and error dialogs, as well as prompts for skipping, overriding, and the file selection. The firm first introduced a dark mode option in Windows 10 back in 2016. However, it has taken several years for Microsoft to focus on making this feature more consistent across its operating system.