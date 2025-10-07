SIM-swap to phishing: How hackers can steal your WhatsApp account

Despite its robust security features like end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp accounts can still be compromised. Cybercriminals use methods such as social engineering, telecom fraud, and malware to target individual users. They exploit vulnerabilities in phone carrier systems and devices to hijack accounts. Once an account is compromised, they can access private messages or impersonate users for scams or extortion.

SIM fraud SIM swapping SIM swapping, or port-out fraud, is a common method used by hackers to hijack WhatsApp accounts. In this technique, attackers impersonate victims and trick telecom providers into transferring the victim's phone number to a new SIM card. This gives them control over the number and access to all SMS and voice verification codes for WhatsApp and other services.

Code deception Phishing through social engineering Phishing through social engineering is another common method of account hacking. Here, attackers trick the users into sharing the SMS verification codes sent by WhatsApp during login attempts. They impersonate friends, family members, or even WhatsApp support using urgent or emotional appeals. Once they gain access to a user's contact list, they launch chain scams often demanding money from the user's contacts.

Call trickery Call forwarding exploitation Call forwarding exploitation is a deceptive tactic used by scammers to hijack WhatsApp accounts. They trick victims into dialing codes like '21' followed by the attacker's number under false pretenses, such as delivery verification. This enables the call forwarding, including WhatsApp voice verification calls, to the attacker. To stay safe from this scam, always check your call forwarding status and avoid dialing unsolicited codes.

Quishing risk QR code phishing or 'quishing' QR code phishing, or 'quishing,' is a method where hackers send fake QR links leading to malicious websites. Once scanned by the victim, the attacker can access their WhatsApp Web session. This fraud has been reported in tech hubs like Bengaluru and linked to job scams. To stay safe from this scam, only scan QR codes from the official WhatsApp website and check for unknown devices under Linked Devices in Settings.

Device compromise Malicious apps and spyware Malicious apps, trojans, or even advanced spyware like Pegasus can be used to hijack WhatsApp accounts. These programs can steal messages and verification codes, or even control the device remotely. To stay safe from this threat, avoid installing apps from unknown sources, and keep your operating system and WhatsApp updated with reputable antivirus software.

Voicemail breach Voicemail hacking Voicemail hacking is another method used by attackers to hijack WhatsApp accounts. When WhatsApp verification calls are missed, the code may be left in voicemail. Attackers who hack the voicemail systems with default or weak PINs can retrieve these codes. To stay safe from this threat, always set strong voicemail PINs and regularly check for unauthorized access to your voicemail.