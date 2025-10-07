Women are more likely to be genetically predisposed to depression
A major international study just found that women are more likely than men to be genetically predisposed to major depression.
Researchers identified 16 genetic variants tied to depression in women and only eight in men, after analyzing DNA from nearly 130,000 women and 65,000 men with depression from five international cohorts.
Women's genetics link depression more closely with BMI, metabolic syndrome
The research also showed that women's genetics link depression more closely with things like BMI and metabolic syndrome.
This might help explain why women with depression more often experience metabolic symptoms, such as weight changes or altered energy levels.
These results weren't just because there were more women in the study—there's real science behind it.
Better treatments for depression may come from this research
Understanding these genetic differences could lead to better, more personalized treatments for depression—especially for women.
It's a reminder that both biology and environment play a big role in mental health.