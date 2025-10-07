Samsung's One UI 8 update reaches more Galaxy phones
Samsung's new One UI 8 update—built on Android 16—is rolling out fast. It kicked off on September 15 with the Galaxy S25 series and now covers models like the S24 lineup, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, and S24 FE.
The update brings smarter features and better security for users.
What's new in One UI 8
One UI 8 packs advanced AI that offers personalized, proactive suggestions based on your context and routines.
Features like Now Bar and Now Brief help you multitask and keep up with things like traffic alerts or reminders.
On the security front, Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection and Knox Matrix work together to keep your data safe.
Update brings September security patch
The update is reaching a wide range of Galaxy phones quickly—including the Galaxy S22 series (getting its last big update).
It also delivers the latest September 1, 2025 security patch across many devices.