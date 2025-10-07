Next Article
InVideo, Google Cloud join forces to revolutionize video creation
Technology
Bengaluru's InVideo just teamed up with Google Cloud to make video creation way easier and smarter.
Thanks to this partnership, you'll soon be able to turn simple text prompts into full videos—no camera or editing skills needed.
The goal? Help creators spend less time on technical stuff and more time making content.
AI models work together to streamline video production
The magic comes from Google Cloud's latest AI models—Gemini 2.5 Pro helps with scripting and planning scenes, Imagen and Nano Banana create visuals, while Veo 3 puts it all together into smooth, cinematic stories.
According to InVideo's co-founder Sanket Shah, this partnership represents a significant step in empowering users to create high-quality content that stands out online.