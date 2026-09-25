Astra and Claude Opus 5 crack 2 WWII Enigma messages

AI is making history again: OpenAI's Astra and Anthropic's Claude Opus 5 have managed to crack two secret messages from World War II that were locked away by the legendary Enigma machine.

It's a big moment for tech, kind of like a modern-day Alan Turing move.

Developer Carter Leffen got Astra to solve a puzzle that had stumped people since 2005, while Jack Willis used Claude Opus 5 to break another after providing significantly more guidance and using the known signature of a particular officer's name.