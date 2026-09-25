Astra and Claude Opus 5 crack 2 WWII Enigma messages
Technology
AI is making history again: OpenAI's Astra and Anthropic's Claude Opus 5 have managed to crack two secret messages from World War II that were locked away by the legendary Enigma machine.
It's a big moment for tech, kind of like a modern-day Alan Turing move.
Developer Carter Leffen got Astra to solve a puzzle that had stumped people since 2005, while Jack Willis used Claude Opus 5 to break another after providing significantly more guidance and using the known signature of a particular officer's name.
Seven Enigma messages remain unsolved
Even with these wins, seven Enigma messages are still unsolved, plus one where we know what it says but not how it was encrypted.
These breakthroughs show just how far AI has come, and there are still some epic puzzles left on the table.